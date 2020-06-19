HOUSTON
A Houston Astros player who worked out at the Astros complex in West Palm Beach, Florida, tested positive for COVID-19, General Manager James Click announced Friday evening.
The player is experiencing minor symptoms and is recovering well, Click announced.
After finding out about the positive test, Houston notified the MLB, and the team implemented all health and safety protocols, according to Click's statement.
“The safety of our staff and players remains our top priority,” Click announced in a press release. “We were fortunate to be able to take swift action once we learned of the player testing positive and we are pleased that there were no other players that tested positive.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.