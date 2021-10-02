The Houston Rockets concluded their five-day training camp at the Galveston Island Convention Center with a spirited intra-squad scrimmage Saturday.
“We had a great camp,” Rockets head coach Stephen Silas said. “Every day, we got a little bit better. Today was another step forward as far as both ends. Guys were flying around on defense; we were getting the ball up and down the floor. So, it was definitely a positive.”
Silas reported that the team’s conditioning was up to snuff for the scrimmage, and while each player reportedly had their moments during the scrimmage, rookie center Alperen Sengun was a player in particular who reportedly turned some heads.
“He has shown he can play the high post, and make plays for other guys with no-look passes and all kinds of stuff, which is really good,” Silas said. “And then when he catches it in the paint, he has pivots and fakes and all that. He’s going to be exciting for people to see.
“He played well in summer league, and that was great, but he’s showing a little bit more than he showed in summer league,” Silas added.
With the development of the Rockets’ four 2021 first-round draft picks — Sengun, guards Jalen Green and Josh Christopher, and forward Usman Garuba — being a key factor in the team’s success this season, the quartet are already off to a promising start from a work ethic standpoint, said forward Jae’Sean Tate.
“I don’t think there’s been a day where none of them have not been there early and stayed late,” Tate said. “That’s the work ethic we need, and I’m proud of them.”
While much focus will be on the Rockets’ rookies, the versatile second-year player Tate is an X-factor for the team, Silas said.
“He’s a plug-and-play type guy, and when he’s on the floor, everybody plays better,” Silas said.
The Rockets will enjoy a day off Sunday before returning to practice at the Toyota Center on Monday. The team’s preseason opener will be Tuesday against the Washington Wizards.
“I don’t know how it will be, but I’m feeling good about it,” Sengun said through a translator about the upcoming preseason games.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.