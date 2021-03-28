While Saturday offered suitable for fishing but not pleasant conditions, it all changed on Sunday when a norther blew through and eliminated any hope of getting on the water.
This is March, and it has indeed been a month of erratic weather, which is so typical of the second windiest month of the year.
In a few days, March will be behind us, and the windiest month of the year follows. Not all Aprils follow that pattern, however, on average, most will. Hopefully we will at least see more good fishing days ahead.
The good news is that the water is warming and getting close to the 70-degree mark, and we are not having to deal with the aftermath of a fish kill, which so many of us had feared.
Anglers wanting to fish during the final days of March likely will have a couple of days to give it a try. Tuesday appears to the be better of the last two days, as a strong cold front is forecast to hit sometime Wednesday. If the front is delayed long enough, conditions should be good and there is a real possibility a pre-frontal bite will be awaiting anglers.
We still have a number of days left for black drum if April ends up being typical for fishing.
This also is the time of year when some of the largest trout of the year are caught. Anglers willing to wade or kayak shorelines along East and West Bays early and late have the best chance at finding a big sow trout roaming for food. Historically the late-afternoon hours, close to dusk, tend to be the most productive.
