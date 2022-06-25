Not all that long ago, Tampa Bay Buccaneers star wide receiver Mike Evans was just a kid from Galveston — a fact he carries with him every time he returns to the island to give back to the local youth that now look at him as a hero.
“Just playing with them and them asking questions and them competing is everything,” Evans said as he prepared to lead his annual free youth football camp Saturday morning. “It’s fun, and every time I see them, I see myself.”
Right upon arrival at Spoor Field, there are pictures with young fans to be taken and autographs to be signed, and that’s even before Evans officially begins the festivities at the day camp.
Leading the event for a seventh consecutive summer for local children ages 8 to 14, what keeps Evans coming back to put it on, year in and year out?
“Just giving back to my community and knowing that I was just a kid before, so I know what it’s like, and coming out and having a good time and making great memories,” Evans said “Seeing the kids being so happy, and their parents, too.”
It’s a sentiment that has remained consistent for Evans over the years — fitting, considering an on-the-field consistency that has seen him set an NFL record as the only player to begin his career with eight consecutive seasons of having 1,000 or more receiving yards.
After taking the traditional group photos with the young campers and some introductory remarks, Evans, along with members of the Ball High coaching staff, began working on football skills with the children at various stations on Spoor Field.
With the help of local business and community members, as well, the camp featured fun activities aimed at building leadership and confidence skills in the young campers.
“This city has always been great to me, and it helped me become who I am today,” Evans said. “I’ll always remember this place and give back as long as I’m breathing.”
The yearly Galveston free football camp is conducted through the Mike Evans Family Foundation, which has a mission to empower youth, encourage education and take a stand against domestic violence.
