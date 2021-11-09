Tuesday’s weather cooperated for the anglers. Good catches were reported. With another approaching front, winds will steadily increase throughout the day Wednesday.
Those of you who are planning on fishing in the morning, I suggest going early, winds should be light.
Let me start off with the results from Saturday’s Redfish Rumble. They’re as follows:
1st place team:Justin Lowry/Leslie Gourley, two redfish, 17.78 pounds
2nd place team:Chris Piel/Preston Harris, two redfish, 17.58 pounds
3rd place team:Kyle Cervenka/Hunter Cervenka, two redfish, 17.12 pounds
Ron Edwards and Boyd Gipson fished out of Eagle Point Fishing Camp, using live shrimp and artificial lures. They caught some nice speckled trout and redfish. Gipson and Edwards drifted the area around Moses Lake, located north of Texas City and south of Eagle Point.
Capt. Shannon Labauve reported Tuesday the redfish bite is still happening along the Galveston jetties. The action is best when the tide is moving. Mullet and shad fished on the bottom is working well.
Capt. Juan Cruz, Addie Cruz and Bill Gifford fished up in the northern reaches of Galveston Bay. They launched at Bayland park near Goose Creek in Baytown. They caught a few keeper trout, a couple black drum and a few sheepshead. They landed some redfish, but they were short of the legal limit. Cruz said they released many undersized trout. Water is in good shape. Live shrimp underneath popping corks worked the best.
If you have any recent catch photos, forward them to reel.report@galvnews.com. Please include the full names of anyone featured in the picture. Also please send in those fishing and even hunting reports.
Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.
