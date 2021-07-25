It's the same song and dance for Sunday's Reel Report. The tide was low this morning equating to slow fish catching.
I chatted with Capt. Juan Cruz around noon Sunday. He and his wife Addie fished during the morning to no avail, launching from Eagle Point Fishing Camp. In fact, the past three days have been the slowest recorded catches at Eagle Point in the past three months.
Capt. Sammy Orlando, fresh back from a mini-vacation, hit the water this Sunday morning. Fishing the San Luis Pass area, he reported a tough go, with low tides and off-colored water. They used live croakers as bait, but he noted that shrimp might have worked, since shrimp were jumping all around them. He is going to take advantage of the full moon, and run a late afternoon trip, and then a night trip. I should receive a report from him for Monday's Reel Report.
Andi Kilgore at the North Jetty Bait Camp send me a weekend update on Sunday afternoon. Saturday's action was fantastic for the anglers walking the granite rocks. Lots of bull reds were caught along with speckled trout, shark and flounder.
On Sunday, action slowed. Anglers caught a few good sized bull reds, some speckled trout and only a couple of flounder. She did note at 3 p.m. the tide is trying to come back in, so the late afternoon anglers might have better catches. The camp is holding fresh dead shrimp, stingray, shad, cut bait and live finger mullet.
The outside of the south jetty is holding good water. Anglers are catching trout and keeper reds against the rocks. Plenty of sharks are being caught just outside the jetty.
The fishing around Eagle Point will pick right back up this week. We should get wind shift to a more favorable east-southeast direction increasing the tide level. This change can not happen soon enough.
