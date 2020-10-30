October is about gone, and I hope all of the tropical weather with it. The cold front passing through likely signaled a change in seasons (finally) and a jump start on fall fishing.
It has been a while since we have heard from Charlie and Linda Gonzalez, two of the best flounder anglers around. On Friday, Linda sent a note saying good flounder catches should be just around the corner. Coming from a flounder pro, we should expect to see the action heat up almost immediately.
Several readers have asked we mention some of the better spots to find flounder around Galveston.
During November, the flat fish are going to be found concentrated close to the outlets into the Gulf of Mexico. Among the hot spots mentioned in this article each year are spots all along the Galveston Ship Channel from the Pelican Island Bridge to Seawolf Park.
Seawolf Park, the bend around the Coast Guard Station and areas around the concrete ship Selma are top choices. The “junk yard” at the tip of Bolivar just west of the ferry landing is one of my favorites.
The shoreline of Bolivar Peninsula along the Ship Channel or Bolivar Roads is good and the same with the channel side of the North Jetty.
Cold Pass near San Luis Pass and all around there is usually productive. The Upper West Bay shorelines from Carancahua Reef to the causeway and the shorelines of lower West Bay inside the Pelican Island Barge Cut are good spots. The Texas City Dike is also a good choice.
When fishing for flounder, fish the bottom using a variety of soft plastics or live baits consisting of finger mullet, mud minnows or shrimp.
One pointer for newcomers. If you hit a snag, don’t assume it is debris. Wait about 15 seconds and then jerk the line. Often the “snag” is a flounder biting and waiting to ingest the bait.
