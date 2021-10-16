Finally, the first cold front was passing through the area Saturday morning. I was awakened by the howling winds at 2 a.m.
My wife teases me, that i could "sleep through a hurricane," but not today. Maybe I just woke in anticipation of the front. I will try to get the results of the flounder tournament for tomorrow's column. I have two late reports for today, and a update on the shrimping in Galveston bay.
RobertRodriguez landed a personal best flounder in Offatts Bayou Friday evening. This was prior to the arrival of the front. The fish measured 21 inches and was caught on a soft plastic lure. There was no mention of the make or color pattern of the lure. I have caught many flounder throwing a red with white tailed soft plastic — just saying.
Friday evening, BetsyHatherill had her dinner plans changed when she landed a 17-inch flounder. She caught the fish off her bulkhead in Spanish Grant. Again, there was no mention of bait used.
Longtime shrimper Capt. BillyBeazley and I chatted at Eagle Point early Friday afternoon. Beazley started out in the shrimp business at a ripe old age of 11, working at Curl's Bait Camp that was located on the Texas City Dike. He still shrimps out of Texas City, but this time of the year he runs farther north, which is why he's docked at Eagle Point.
I inquired asking, "how has the shrimping been this year?" "It's been a good year," he replied. "The wholesale prices have been better than last year, but our profit margin is down 35 percent." This is because of the cost of doing business. Repairs like diesel parts for the engine, pulleys, block and tackle and even cables have risen so much this past year has made it a trying year.
Shrimping is a tough business and I have much respect for those that are still working. Anglers can learn so much by just talking to the bay shrimper. Too many times, I hear anglers blame the shrimper for problems in the inshore fishery. This is far from the truth. If you enjoy eating fresh Galveston bay shrimp, thank a shrimper.
Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.