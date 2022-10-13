GALVESTON
Soon to be officially inducted into the Kansas City Chiefs Hall of Fame, Galveston native Kimble Anders will this Saturday be giving back to the youth of his hometown, while the hometown has a special honor in store for him, as well.
Soon to be officially inducted into the Kansas City Chiefs Hall of Fame, Galveston native Kimble Anders will this Saturday be giving back to the youth of his hometown, while the hometown has a special honor in store for him, as well.
“For me, it’s really just a celebration,” Anders said. “I want the kids to enjoy the day, hang out and just have fun.”
From 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Wright Cuney Recreation Center, Anders will be hosting a children’s poetry and illustration contest for an afternoon of arts and crafts, poetry, prizes, food and drinks, and featuring a live DJ.
“I grew up in Wright Cuney Park in the Boys and Girls Club, and I wanted to do something to give back to the community,” Anders said. “Those life lessons I learned there will never be forgotten. It was a village that raised us back in the day.”
The contest is open to children from kindergarten age all the way to high school seniors with four age divisions — kindergarten through second grade, third grade through fifth grade, sixth grade through eighth grade and freshmen through seniors.
Also planned during the contest will be an official city proclamation presentation given to Anders from Galveston Mayor Craig Brown or a city representative.
“It’s a great honor — I’m Galveston until the day I die,” Anders said. “It’s an honor to be recognized by your own city. It’s a blessing. … That should be everybody’s goal — to be recognized for something positive.”
Roughly five months ago, it was announced that Anders, a fullback who played his entire 10-year NFL career in Kansas City and earned multiple Pro Bowl trips and other recognitions, would be the 2022 inductee into the Chiefs Hall of Fame. That induction ceremony is slated to take place Nov. 7 during the Chiefs home game at Arrowhead Stadium.
James LaCombe: 409-683-5242, james.lacombe@galvnews.com or on Twitter @JamesAtGalvNews
Sports Editor
