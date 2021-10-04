There was a subtle little change in the weather Monday. Winds shifted to the northwest early and then north by the afternoon. A slight drop in the air temperature, but a noticeable drop in the humidity.
How long will it last?
Forecasts call for a shift in the winds back to the south this weekend. So the answer is not for long. Get outside and enjoy the dry air while it lasts.
I finally received a text from Capt. Garry McAninch Jr. on Monday. The past few days he has been on one of the ranches where he guides game hunts. Most of the ranches he guides on have MDL tags allowing for the harvest of white tail, earlier and longer than the normal season. The ranches also have exotics. This weekend, a hunter harvested a trophy red stag.
Capt. Jim West said his teal season was successful Monday. Many birds were harvested. Doves in his own words “are drowning in all the rain.” He is planning an afternoon dove hunt Saturday.
On the fishing scene, the upper end of East Galveston Bay is fresh because of runoff coming out of the bayous. This may last awhile. Birds are working in the middle of the bay, but the trout are small. Better-sized trout are being taken by the waders.
Over in Trinity Bay, it’s much of the same. Small trout are being caught fishing the birds. Waders are landing the better fish. The water is salty all the way up to the mouth of the Trinity River.
Andi Kilgore on Monday reported in from the North Jetty bait camp. Sunday’s catches were much better than Saturday’s catches. Bull reds were the highlight of the day. A few flounder were caught along with one shark.
If you’re out fishing, send in those reports. There’s always something to be learned, even on slow days. Thanks for all the support.
Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.
