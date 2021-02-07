The weather, which translates into fishing conditions, has impaired the ability of anglers to fish a large number of spots that normally produce some of the first black drum of the year making their spawning migration. Also called the black drum run, this unofficial event usually gets kicked off in early February.
At this time the first large drum preparing to spawn appear along the jetties, around Seawolf Park and a bit later around the Texas City Dike.
While we say that the drum run begins in early February, it is actually just the first of the group showing up. The peak, where the huge fish or “big uglies” as they are called start showing, does not get underway until March.
For a number of years, Brent Novelli has organized a very popular and successful drum tournament for the physically disadvantaged during early to mid April. This year, as was the case in 2020, Novelli canceled the event because of the pandemic.
Novelli told me that he and his team now are focused on 2022 to resume the tournament.
I do not participate in very many fishing tournaments. However, this charitable event is one I try to make each year. Many anglers offer their vessels and services as captains to help host the entries and, as far as I know, Novelli has always found enough boats and captains to accommodate all of the participants.
Let's all plan to get behind next year's tournament and make it the biggest and best yet. I certainly plan be among those involved.
