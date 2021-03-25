At last, conditions are improving. Thursday afternoon turned out to be quite a contrast to Wednesday’s turbulent weather. While no fishing reports were in by press time, look for that to change quickly.
Several readers who read Myer Lee’s article on Orca Whales off Galveston asked questions about the area where they were sighted.
The questions ranged from what kind of fish are caught that far out to how long of a boat ride is it to get there?
That area is well over 100 miles out of Galveston and is in the vicinity of the floating platforms located about 120 miles from the jetties. Galveston’s fleet of party and charter boats fish those waters For the most part, however, it requires an overnight trip.
Tuna are usually prolific around the platforms and just about any fish found in the Caribbean Sea can be found out there from time to time. Sword fish are commonly caught, along with large Dorado, mako sharks, various species of billfish and most of the pelagic fish we find closer to shore.
Actual bottom fishing is almost non-existent in those waters, which can run several thousand feet deep.
Action is on year-round with its warm waters, and each season different types of fish are caught with winter being one of the best times for action.
Few anglers have had the opportunity to fish that far out of Galveston, and those that have tend to be regulars on the overnight tuna safaris offered from time to time by the party boats.
I took my boat to that area once several years ago and found it a little too exhausting in a small offshore boat, especially overnight. That day we did not have much luck, mainly from not knowing how to fish waters that deep. My preference would be day trips up to 70 or so miles from the jetties.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.