Until conditions settle and wind velocities drop, don’t expect much action on the fishing scene.
Another October full moon, better known as a “blue moon,” takes place Saturday, and a number of longtime flounder anglers feel it will be the start of a genuine flounder run.
Further supporting this is the fact that a noticeable drop in temperatures will take place around that time, and this should be all it takes to get the action going. Remember that along with this is the drop in the flounder bag limit to two fish per angler per day beginning Sunday. The new limit will last until mid-December when the current regulations return with a five-fish limit.
Flounder giggers also need to be aware that during November gigging for flounder is prohibited.
My prediction is early on during the movement many undersized flounder (under 15 inches in length) will run.
As November progresses and more cold fronts appear, the big sows will start to move. Usually, somewhere around Thanksgiving is when they will bring up the rear and the migration starts winding down.
Our only report on Tuesday came from Mike Nixon who apparently fished the same area as me last weekend and ran into the croaker run in progress.
Nixon’s note said his group fished the Port Bolivar area last Saturday and Sunday and took home 70 croaker in the 12- to 14-inch range. Gulps tipped with shrimp were the baits.
(1) comment
"Gulp tipped with a shrimp"? Please explain. It sounds delicious.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.