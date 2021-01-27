Winds were gusting to over 40 mph Wednesday around Galveston and no more needs to be said about fishing that day. It appears marginal to poor fishing conditions will accompany this latest cold front.
Low water levels will be back for a few days, so January will depart as predicted with not so good prospects for fishing.
Before the cold front hit Tuesday, we had an interesting note from Angie Campbell who reported the following:
“The Campbell’s had a great day fishing for flounder in the Galveston Ship Channel. Five nice keepers and many under sized flounder were caught and released.
"Two 19-inch plus girls and three 16 inch flounder were kept. Three nice sheepsheads were caught as well. Shrimp and Gulps were the baits of choice.
"The trip was on Tuesday the 26th. Nice day, considering January has been tough fishing.”
Here we go again defying the trend of flounder fishing in the Galveston Channel. Several times I have mentioned that the 2020 flounder migration or flounder run just kept on. Looking back at Reel Reports for the month of January for the past 10 years, hardly anything was ever mentioned about flounder other than scattered catches of one or two from locations in East and West bays.
Are these flounder returning back to the bays from their migration to the Gulf or are they fish that stayed around and did not make the Gulf spawn?
Perhaps we will know more as the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department biologists evaluate this season's flounder run.
