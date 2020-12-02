Gusty south winds continued to hold things back on the fishing scene Wednesday, and it appears that Thursday the winds will be with us again. Another strong cold front is on its way. However, by this weekend, conditions should settle.
That should give weekend anglers a break and allow for flounder fishing to return. Most of the flounder fishermen are interested in whether the big run is still on, or if the cold fronts have moved the flatfish out into the Gulf of Mexico for spawning.
Flounder have been the focal point of coastal fishing and fishing reports for several weeks now. However, with conditions settling and the peak of the run behind us, other fish will start getting attention.
Trout should head into their wintertime patterns, and Upper West Bay is a great spot to check on this. With water temperatures now in the mid-60s, we should see schooling activity in most of the bays.
The past few days, for the most part, have been too bad for any serious fishing and, as a result, no reports have come in. This weekend, we should have a fair indication of where we stand with fall fishing.
Night fishing should be good for specks and reds with lighted docks and piers producing some nice fish. Before the cold temperatures and winds hit, anglers fishing around lighted areas were catching limits of trout, with many undersized fish being caught and released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.