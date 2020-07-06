We have had enough of this southwest wind for a while. While typical for this time of year, the duration usually is no more than a week or so.
This is the second week anglers have been plagued with this, and we need to return to a more favorable fishing environment.
A number of calls and notes came in last weekend asking for recommendations of spots to fish during this siege of wind. Unfortunately, they are limited. While no reports of water conditions were received, often the shoreline along Skyline Drive beginning at the Texas City Dike offers waters suitable for fishing.
Deeper waters that are slower to get sandy also are good bets. At times during winds like we are experiencing, the Bolivar Gas Wells hold fair to good water clarity. Along the Galveston Ship Channel, there are pockets of deeper and protected waters that produce catches of trout and other fish.
Often lately, we have mentioned the success of night fishermen working lighted areas — and that definitely is a good choice, especially in protected waters like canals and lakes.
While we try to make the best of the situation, most of us are waiting for the return of a nice southeast breeze or light northerly winds. The latter flattens the surf, which clears quickly and will attract just about all varieties of fish.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.