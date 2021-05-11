One of the best sources of information about what’s taking place on the fishing scene comes from anglers with first-hand reports.
Two reports were received Tuesday and the first came from Bayou Vista resident Bobby Martin with his report from Monday.
“Left mid-morning with Chuck & Debbie Ballard from Willis for some West Bay fishing. Live shrimp was of two extremes, gargantuan or microscopic. Carancahua Cut was the most productive location, with two 17-inch specks caught and kept and many undersized specks and reds caught and released.
“Also caught some nice black drum and a few nice-sized croaker. Water was in good shape under light wind and an outgoing tide. As tide diminished, so did the catching.
“Greens Lake and Harborwalk were mostly unproductive this day. We caught more hardheads per hour than I can remember. Most fish caught on Carolina rigs. For live shrimp fishing to be productive the size will need to be more in the 3-4-inch variety.”
Gus Alvarez gave this report of his weekend fishing.
“Wade fished West Bay’s south shoreline Saturday and Sunday. Very windy conditions. I found pockets in the marshes that were holding “trout green” water. Specks were slamming my 4-inch white Zman paddle tails.
“They were on the edge of drop offs and potholes in 3 feet of water. Released multiple keeper trout. Kept only two Saturday and one Sunday. Only keeping what I will eat that day.
“Will be doing my part this year by not freezing ANY FISH. Will be doing more CPR (catch, photo, release) this year. Would like to encourage other anglers to do the same. Need to conserve our resources especially after the freeze this year.
“I want to inform my fellow anglers that some of my more productive trips came on windy days. Fish still eat when it is windy. Will send you a flounder report next week.”
