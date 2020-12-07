Today and each of the following Tuesdays, we are going to recap weekend fishing for those who missed the online and email versions of the Reel Report on Sunday and Monday.
Weekend anglers were a bit concerned over whether the flounder run would still be on after days of cold temperatures and strong winds last week. To their pleasant surprise, it still was on and did not appear to have slowed down.
With the lighter winds, anglers were able to fish the jetties and to enjoy some nice catches.
Tiki Island resident Don Robinson and Houston resident Barrett Johnson had a good day fishing the Galveston Channel area Saturday with both limiting out and Johnson catching a large sow.
Cody Dunn and his group caught close to 30 flounder to 24 inches while fishing for their limits at one of Dunn's favorite spots along the ship channel. Several flounder over 20 inches were among those released.
Randy Pruitt and Mike Steelman caught some nice slot reds at the jetties, with one of the big fish being “sharked” before it could be landed. Awful to see a nice-sized red with the lower part of its body gone.
Texas City resident Matthew Selheimer and his wife Polly fished oyster reefs south of Eagle Point and landed three black drum from 20 to 22 inches in length.
Tiki Island resident Joe Vu fished near the Cedars of Pelican Island with his wife Ann and her parents. Everyone limited out on flounder from 18 to 22 inches in length.
The next few days look good for fishing, as mild temperatures and light-to-moderate winds are in the forecast. Look for trout activity to pick up in the bays.
