Saturday was another great day for fishing. Light winds, good water clarity and tidal movement all combined to stir up the action.
A shortage of live shrimp is plaguing just about all of the bait shops in and around Galveston. During most earlier shortages, live shrimp was available in the San Leon area especially at Bait by Hillman on Dickinson Bayou. Saturday their supplies were gone early, and that was the story just about everywhere.
Bull red action has been outstanding lately from all around the Galveston area. Capt. Jim West had a charter that ran into hot action on the big reds in East Bay.
Both jetties are producing good numbers of the oversized reds, with some really large ones being caught and released. The San Luis Pass area also has been good for catching reds of all sizes.
Anglers fishing from boats under the San Luis Pass Bridge have been getting into most of the action especially at tide changes.
The extreme daytime heat has driven a large number of anglers to fish at night. Action has been good under the lights in most areas.
John Hornburg and Stan Watkins fished overnight at the South Jetty using a portable generator and a flood light. Around 11 p.m. on Friday night, the action popped open with bull reds and sharks competing for the shad and mullet being used for bait.
Hornburg said one of the sharks, that eventually broke off, appeared to be more than 6 feet in length.
While conditions continue to appear favorable this week, more wind and rain can be expected. Still, the fishing should continue to be good.
