The heat is on. It was definitely a hot one on the water Sunday. The bay and the beachfront resembled a pane of glass. Drink plenty of fluids everyone, water being the best. Stay hydrated throughout the day.
Reports were slow to come Sunday, but I did receive some late yesterday.
On Saturday, Capt. Scott Best reported taking limits of trout along Skyline Drive. They used live shrimp rigged with popping corks. Skyline Drive is the road you cross before driving onto the Texas City Dike. It takes you all the way to the Moses Lake flood gate.
Dan Robinson reported that Blake Justice caught speckled trout and redfish using live piggies in West Galveston Bay. The action took place on Saturday.
Also on Saturday night, Jim Bevill fishing the lights in Laffite's Cove caught two upper slot reds. Bait of choice live shrimp.
Capt. Sammy Orlando sent me in a report on Sunday. On Saturday he and his group caught upwards to 70 trout wading a area around San Luis Pass. He noted all the fish came on live croakers. On Sunday he fished from the boat with his group of children. They used live shrimp with popping corks and caught seven keeper trout and a red.
I received a late report from Capt. Theron Fisk on Saturday. This past Friday, he and his friend ventured out 27 miles to catch snapper. They managed to catch a couple very quickly, one more than 20 pounds. That is when they realized the boat was taking on water. The automatic bilge pump failed in the boat. They aborted the trip and headed back to port, returning safely. He did say the transom went or was about to go under water. Their awareness of a bad situation averted a possible disaster.
For those venturing out to Lake Conroe I do have a report. Danielle Sumrall and her dad went out with Capt. Bradley on Saturday. They caught their limit of catfish. Some good eating, I might say.
