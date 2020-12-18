This is one of those weekends that I am going to punt on trying to predict where to fish and recommend it as a good time to get Christmas shopping out of the way.
Sunday definitely appears to be the better day for outdoor activities, with sunshine in the forecast for a good part of the day. The water temperature around Galveston Island is hovering around 60 degrees with readings at the North Jetty below 60 degrees.
This is definitely winter conditions and rightfully so, as the first day of that season begins Monday. We have mentioned there is good wintertime fishing around Galveston, especially in West Bay and surrounding areas. One of the changes that anglers will need to adjust to is that fish tend to be sluggish when water temperatures are where they now are.
While it certainly is not warm on the water, it is not cold enough to see much action from the deep holes that attract fish, especially trout in the winter.
It will be interesting to see if many flounder remain along the pathways to the Gulf. No doubt that anglers who choose to fish this weekend will check out the situation.
When we talk about cold water, it should again be emphasized that it is easy to go into shock if you find yourself overboard. This is a critical time to wear a personal flotation device and preferably a Type 1.
