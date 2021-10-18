Monday’s weather was just awesome. I hope everyone has a chance to get outdoors and enjoy the lower humidity and gentle north winds. As promised, I found the results from Fishstix’s Flounder Tournament and Bayou Fest Kids’ Fishing Tournament.

Here the results of the “Who’s Your Flattie Daddy” Flounder Tournament.

1st place Big Flounder: Michael Bosse 6.23 pounds

1st place Heaviest 5 Flounder Stringer: Cameron Simpson 13.16 pounds

1st place Blackjack Flounder (closest to 21 inches): Mario Compean 21 inches

1st place Toaster Flounder (Measurement of two flounder, closest to 30 inches): Janey Schwege 30.25 inches

1st place Mystery Weight Flounder (closest to 2.5 pounds): Randall Smith 2.5 pounds

1st place Youth Division: Isabella Linkey 2.10 pounds

Heaviest Hourly Flounder Winners

11 a.m.: Bryan Daniel 2.22 pounds

Noon: Preston Plovanich 2.22 pounds

1 p.m.: Mike Krnavek 5.45 pounds

2 p.m.: Mike Bosse 6.23 pounds

Here are the results of the 21st Annual Bayou Fest Kids Fishing Tournament.

1st place speckled trout: Javier Fuentes

1st place redfish: Hailey Romaro

1st place flounder: Ava Guerra

1st place black drum: Easton Robinson

1st place sand trout: Ariana Vellanuevas

1st place croaker: Casmo Gonzalez

1st place perch: Christian Fuentes

1st place catfish: Easton Sweet

Open Division

1st place: Lorenzi Wenitez with a mullet

There were more than 130 participants, and more than 90 fish were brought to the weigh table. Congratulations to all the winners and participants. What a great turnout.

I’ll catch up on the fishing reports Tuesday. Until then, enjoy this weather.

Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.

