Monday’s weather was just awesome. I hope everyone has a chance to get outdoors and enjoy the lower humidity and gentle north winds. As promised, I found the results from Fishstix’s Flounder Tournament and Bayou Fest Kids’ Fishing Tournament.
Here the results of the “Who’s Your Flattie Daddy” Flounder Tournament.
1st place Big Flounder:Michael Bosse 6.23 pounds
1st place Heaviest 5 Flounder Stringer:Cameron Simpson 13.16 pounds
1st place Blackjack Flounder (closest to 21 inches):Mario Compean 21 inches
1st place Toaster Flounder (Measurement of two flounder, closest to 30 inches):Janey Schwege 30.25 inches
1st place Mystery Weight Flounder (closest to 2.5 pounds):Randall Smith 2.5 pounds
1st place Youth Division:Isabella Linkey 2.10 pounds
Heaviest Hourly Flounder Winners
11 a.m.:Bryan Daniel 2.22 pounds
Noon:Preston Plovanich 2.22 pounds
1 p.m.: Mike Krnavek 5.45 pounds
2 p.m.:Mike Bosse 6.23 pounds
Here are the results of the 21st Annual Bayou Fest Kids Fishing Tournament.
1st place speckled trout: Javier Fuentes
1st place redfish: Hailey Romaro
1st place flounder: Ava Guerra
1st place black drum: Easton Robinson
1st place sand trout: Ariana Vellanuevas
1st place croaker: Casmo Gonzalez
1st place perch: Christian Fuentes
1st place catfish: Easton Sweet
Open Division
1st place: Lorenzi Wenitez with a mullet
There were more than 130 participants, and more than 90 fish were brought to the weigh table. Congratulations to all the winners and participants. What a great turnout.
I’ll catch up on the fishing reports Tuesday. Until then, enjoy this weather.
Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.
