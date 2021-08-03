The storms finally moved out of our area around noon Tuesday, giving way to sunny skies. This type of weather can make for a long day of fishing.
Let me start off with a report from Monday. Capt. Mike Cacciotti reported his groups are still catching some good trout at the Galveston causeway bridge. The Galveston jetties are still holding a few trout, along with some slot redfish. The fish have come off live shrimp and croakers. East Galveston Bay is trying to clear. The wind speed and direction will be a factor, if this trend continues into the week.
Capt. Juan Cruz ran a group out of Eagle Point Fishing Camp on Tuesday. This was one of the few areas not affected by Tuesday's morning storms. Cruz said the bite was extremely slow. They managed a couple of reds, sheepshead and black drum. Baitfish were active in the area, but the fish would not cooperate. Tidal flow was minimal, which did not help the situation.
I fished out of Jamaica Beach on a "learn the bay" trip. Early Tuesday morning storms delayed our start. Then we had to make a run to Sea Isle for bait. Once we started fishing, a big storm cell blew up, heading our way. We caught a couple fish before seeking safe harbor.
Around noon, the skies cleared and off we went again. The winds had subsided from what they were in the morning. This allowed me to show my passengers other parts of the bay. We still had shrimp from earlier and fished, catching three keeper reds and a handful of speckled trout.
Weather for Wednesday calls for a decrease in the rain and winds out of the northeast. Remember, it's only a forecast, and they often get it wrong. We'll know come Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.