GALVESTON
While unable to finish his season because of sports worldwide being shut down, Galveston College Whitecaps catcher Connor Dykstra was still able to earn a national honor, announced Tuesday.
Dykstra, a freshman from Chilliwack, British Columbia, Canada, was announced as a JBB Gold Glove winner when the publication announced its award recipients for infielders Tuesday. Dykstra was the only Gold Glove infielder from the state of Texas.
The nationwide junior college Gold Glove honors were given out by the JUCO Baseball Blog, an outlet for junior college sports news.
