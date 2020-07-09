While the heat, along with a southwest wind, is forecast to continue for a while, Friday appears to offer a break in the wind velocities.
There likely will not be enough time for the water to clear up from the sandy conditions generated by all of the wind this week. However, the lighter winds should make it easier to go fishing.
When first noticing this drop, I became optimistic that our weather pattern was changing. However, forecasts beyond Friday include a return to gusty winds along with the continuation of extreme heat.
I hope to be one of the anglers on the water if the forecast holds. Whether conditions are perfect does not matter, it will be nice to just cast a live shrimp. Tidal movement Friday morning looks good, so let’s cross our fingers that it will be a good fishing morning.
Offshore conditions do not look so promising for smaller boats wanting to head beyond the jetties. At least as far as comfort is concerned. Last Friday, a similar window took place. However, it did not do much for offshore seas, as they were choppy and uncomfortable to navigate.
Night fishing continues to be the better choice for many anglers. This is especially true for those sensitive to heat. Trout action has been good around the lights beginning close to midnight and lasting until close to daybreak. Free-lined live shrimp has been the bait of choice.
A high percentage of trout and reds caught around the lights are undersized and cannot legally be retained. Practice good sportsmanship when releasing the small fish, as they are counted on to be crop for harvesting this fall when they quickly grow to legal size.
