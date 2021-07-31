The weather was nice Saturday, except we started the day with southwest winds. People took advantage of the nice day, but I did not receive many reports. Does that equate slow catches? Maybe for some, but not everyone.
Let me start off with my day. I took a couple out who wanted to get better acquainted with the area around Eagle Point. After yesterday's catch I said, "let's go jump on some trout early." Well, the bite for us never materialized, but the husband caught his second-largest personal best trout.
Bill Metivier fished the south Galveston jetty Saturday. He caught four trout, numerous throwbacks, Spanish mackerel and one red. All fish caught were on live shrimp.
Mark Leaseburge on Saturday had two bull reds and plenty of sharks fishing the South Jetty.
Stephen Thompson and Capt. David Brasher fished out of Eagle Point on Saturday and had their limit of trout. They struggled all morning until their last stop, which was on the channel. The caught them using live shrimp and croakers.
T.J. Arnett reported Saturday catching limits of redfish in Trinity Bay. Live shrimp fished underneath popping corks accounted for the catch.
Please keep sending in reports, even if you have a slow day. Thank you for the continued support. Have a blessed Sunday.
