Just over a week ago we were discussing the frustrations of being a fishing columnist during periods when the wind and miserable weather were keeping anglers off of the water.
Just when we thought we were at the low point it became even worse. Record cold weather along with high winds finished things off. At this point all of us are waiting on the verdict as to just how bad it was on our stocks of fish.
Several readers have sent reports and pictures of significant fish kills south of the Galveston area.
East Matagorda Bay, the Aransas area and locations farther south toward Port Mansfield all seem to have been hit hard by the sudden freezing weather and very strong north winds that aggravated the situation.
If we can make it several more days without any significant numbers of fish showing up on the surface or shorelines, then we all will feel better.
We almost made it past mid-February, a time when we normally are much less susceptible to major freezes. This freeze event came closest to the magical Valentines Day benchmark than any previous hard freeze. That would be the situation for the last 50 years.
It was discussed in a recent Reel Report that early on around the Galveston Bay Complex we experienced more severe and frequent freezes. However, the effects on fish were not as great likely because of the deeper depths of Galveston Bay at the time.
Before ending today's article, I want to mention that Stan Blazyk, the Daily News' weather expert, sent a note advising of fog on Sunday. With cold (not freezing) and foggy conditions in the forecast for Sunday, it would seem to be a good day to stay off of the water.
