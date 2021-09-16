My wife and I packed up and left for the lower coast of Texas on Wednesday. We had a late start, making sure her children (dog and bird) were settled in where they're being boarded.
Driving south on Texas State Highway 35, you could see where Hurricane Nicholas left its mark. Galveston County to Jackson County, there was notable damage to some structures. You could see how it rode the shoreline along the coast.
I have reached out to some of my contributors for fishing reports. Most will be back on the water in a few days. Capt. Garry McAninch is fishing Friday. I'll get an update from him tomorrow.
Shannon LaBauve was out catching black tip sharks in the Bolivar pocket Thursday. He reported the water to be off-colored under a moderate north wind.
Andi Kilgore reported she will open the North Jetty Bait Camp on Friday. It sustained minimal damage from the storm. Bait supplies are good with live finger mullet, shrimp, cut bait and, we can hope, squid.
Fishing for bull reds remains consistent. Your license comes with a tag allowing you to retain one. In my opinion, if you aren't mounting that fish on your wall, it should be released. You can consume tastier fish.
Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.
