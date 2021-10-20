Wednesday’s weather didn’t disappoint. It was another good day of fishing around Galveston Bay.
The air temperature rose some, especially around noon. I’m not going to complain since the bite was good.
I received an email from Capt. Cody Dunn on Wednesday. He was informing me of an event at the Sea Star Base Camp in Galveston. The first-ever 2021 Special Olympics East Region Fishing Tournament will start from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday.
This event is open to spectators. Awards will be given out to the winning athletes upon completion of the tournament. This is a great opportunity to visit the Sea Star Base and cheer for those competing.
Capt. Theron Fisk reported good bull red action Wednesday morning. He was fishing the end of the North Galveston Jetty. During the evening hours, Fisk has been running to the USS Selma, the concrete ship near Seawolf Park, landing bull reds. Best bait has been fresh dead shad and live sand trout fished on the bottom.
The 61st Street Fishing Pier reported several bull reds were landed Wednesday. The fish are ranging between 32 and 36 inches. Gafftop, sand trout, whiting, pompano and golden croaker also were caught by the anglers fishing from the pier. Nice blue crabs also were netted. The pier will host a Harvest Moon Regatta Watch Party from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday. Admission is $10, which will include one drink ticket.
I fished Wednesday out of Eagle Point Fishing Camp. We ran to the northern reaches of Trinity Bay, toward Baytown. Tide movement was nonexistent, catching only three speckled trout.
Moving back toward the middle of the bay, the bite picked up. Using live shrimp underneath popping corks, we landed reds, black drum and sheepshead. Other anglers fishing from Eagle Point had similar results. Wind was a problem early, but it laid down around noon. Bait supply is good at the camp.
Weather looks good for the next couple of days. Humidity will begin to creep back up with the shift back to southeast winds.
Keep sending in those reports. If you don’t see them the same day, they’ll be in print the following afternoon. Thanks so much.
Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.
