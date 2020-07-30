July is finally departing and, for most of the month, it has been disappointing as far as fishing is concerned.
Normally, we have more days of light winds than this year. It seemed that a prolonged southwest wind plagued the coastal waters more this year. With wind velocities that prevailed most of the month, recreational anglers were discouraged from making it offshore and especially those aiming for red snapper.
This year’s season in federal waters closes at midnight Sunday, and there is little doubt in my mind that the recreational quota will not have been taken. Just by how much will be determined by Texas Parks & Wildlife Department personnel after the closing date.
On the inshore scene, there were a number of good days for fishing and nice catches made. There just were not as many of those days as in the past.
MOVING FORWARD TO AUGUST
We now look to August, which for many years has been my favorite month for fishing the Galveston area. One thing that favored August over November, a favorite of probably a majority of inshore anglers, is the offshore fishing.
The offshore and inshore offer some of the best fishing of the year during August. Most offshore anglers would agree that for our common pelagic fish, August is the month to go after them.
August also is a time when tarpon start showing in greater numbers in the near shore waters.
On a day offering light winds and clear to trout green waters in the surf, tarpon are likely to be around. August through mid-October is prime time for the silver kings.
August also is trout month at the jetties. On days of good tidal movement and water clarity, the north and south jetties offer some of the finest fishing of the year for trout and other fish.
Let’s now look forward to August and hope more stable weather sets in.
