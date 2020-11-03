Nice weather has settled in for a while and conditions look good for fishing. It is a bit warmer than most fall fishermen like. However, the water has cooled down to levels that should encourage some good action on flounder and other fish.
We continue to get fishing reports from last weekend and most are about flounder. However, among the reports was one from Terry Matthews who, along with Seth Rose and David Waddell, found the trout biting on the north shoreline of East Bay early Saturday.
The trio of anglers from Houston used a variety of soft plastics to land limits of specks while wade fishing in 3 to 4 feet of water. Four reds were landed, two slots to 24 inches and two undersized that were released.
Allen Hicks of Sea Isle landed four nice-sized flounder while fishing Halls Bayou near the entrance to Halls Lake. Chicken Boys and Trout Assassins were the baits. The action took place Saturday afternoon close to sunset.
Tuesday afternoon, Polly and I headed out for an afternoon of fishing. While picking up some live bait at Galveston Bait and Tackle, we observed Capt. L.G. Boyd cleaning a mess of fish for his charter that morning. All of the big three were getting filleted and their catch came from around the Intracoastal Waterway.
Our first stop was to be the North Jetty Boat Cut. However, the water was so dirty we headed back to the Galveston Ship Channel area where Polly limited out on flounder. For me, my time was spent repairing tackle, with the only fish landed being a small mangrove snapper. We did at least have fresh flounder for supper thanks to my better half.
