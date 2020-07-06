The Houston Astros released their schedule Monday evening, announcing they begin their 2020 quest at home against the Seattle Mariners on July 24 at Minute Maid park.
It will be the first of a six-game homestand that includes Houston facing Seattle for four games and the Los Angeles Dodgers for two games.
After the opening homestand, Houston will go on a 10-day, nine-game road trip. The club will visit the Los Angeles Angels, Arizona Diamondbacks and Oakland A’s, playing each opponent three times.
Houston will return home for its eight-game homestand against the San Francisco Giants, Seattle Mariners and the Colorado Rockies. The Astros will first play against the Giants for three games and then play three games against the Mariners.
The Rockies and Astros will play two games at Minute Maid Park. Then the Astros will travel to Denver to take on the Colorado Rockies for two games. The team will follow up that road match with three games against the San Diego Padres.
Afterward, Houston will have its longest homestand with four games vs. the Los Angeles Angels, three games against the Oakland A’s and three games against the Texas Rangers.
Houston will head out on the road to face the Los Angeles Angels three times, Oakland A’s four times and the Los Angeles Dodgers two times.
The club will return for its final homestand with three games each against the Texas Rangers and the Arizona Diamondbacks.
The final seven regular season games are on the road, and the Astros will face Seattle for three games. The Astros will close their season out with four games against the Texas Rangers in Arlington.
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, it will be the latest start for any season in Major League Baseball and the Astros. The Astros’ previous latest start was April 26, 1995, at San Diego.
