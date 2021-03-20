A brisk and chilling north wind interfered with a lot of fishing plans on Saturday morning. However, as the day progressed conditions gradually improved.
While many anglers sat on the sidelines on Saturday morning waiting for more comfortable conditions, Mark McDavid was out there and sent this report:
“Northeast wind, chilly. Who cares, sometimes you gotta fish when you can go. Drum, whiting, croakers, and sandies from West Beach this morning.”
Other reports began coming in Saturday afternoon. Jessie Rusk called in to say that Seawolf Park began to turn on with action around 3 p.m. Saturday. Lots of small- to medium-sized black drum were being caught, along with sand trout and a few reds.
Rusk said he saw one undersized flounder caught and released, and none of the reds he observed were of legal size to retain (20 inches to 28 inches in length).
Saturday's fishing pictures showed Robert Rodriguez holding a sheepshead. The fish was actually a black drum.
Visitors here for the second week of spring break should enjoy some good conditions for fishing. Winds are forecast to be lighter, and a warming trend is underway. The same fish being caught this past week should be there for the next group. They are mostly black drum of all sizes, sheepshead, whiting and other pan fish.
The surf likely can be added to the spots to fish this week, with lighter wind velocities setting in.
