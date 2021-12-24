So I struggled on what subject to write about for this special day. Should it be just a regular fishing report or something deeper? I chose another Christmas story for this column. This time it’s about “Peanuts,” the characters, not the kind you eat.
In 1965, Charles Schulz created the story “A Charlie Brown Christmas.” It depicted Charlie Brown being upset with the commercialization surrounding the holiday and seeking a deeper meaning to Christmas. Television stations at the time were reluctant to air it as it was written because of the use of scripture. Schulz wouldn’t change any of the wording. So they aired it as written.
The story unfolds as Lucy tells Charlie Brown to go out and buy a Christmas tree for their play. Linus tags along, and Brown comes back with a scrawny little tree, not one of those bright aluminum trees. Lucy and the rest of the gang are upset, and Brown becomes disheartened with the holiday.
Lo and behold, the most unlikely character to shed light on the meaning of Christmas is Linus. While all the characters are around the tree, Brown finally has enough and yells “What is Christmas all about?” Timid Linus, who always held his security blanket, begins to speak the words from Luke 2:8-14. When he uttered the words “Fear Not,” he dropped his blanket, for the first time since Schulz started writing the comic strip. Linus then picks up his blanket at the conclusion of the scripture, looks at Brown and says “That’s what Christmas is all about.”
Linus then takes the tree outside saying, “I never thought it as a bad little tree. It’s not bad at all, really. Maybe it just needs a little love.” Schultz used this in reference to John 13:34. Linus then wraps his blanket around the base of the tree, and it springs up. The gang then begins decorating the tree, and it grows magnificent in appearance. The “Peanuts” gang gathers around the tree and sings “Hark! The Herald Angels Sing.”
So as I leave you with this, I pray you might receive a special message from reading it: I wish everyone, and all those who work at The Galveston County Daily News, a very Merry Christmas.
Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.
