Mandatory evacuations were issued Tuesday for Galveston Island and with that, fishing became a nonevent.
There were a few anglers out for a last-minute fishing trip, and by press time on Tuesday, no reports were in. I hope everyone else is heeding the warning to head for safer territory. That is what we did upon seeing two major storms heading for the Gulf of Mexico last weekend.
The focus for the next few days will not be on fishing but dealing with a potentially catastrophic situation. Like all other events of this nature, it too will pass and how long it takes to bounce back to normal will depend on the extent of damage left behind.
I have been through many hurricanes, and most of the time, things return to normal fairly quickly. Hurricane Carla, Hurricane Ike and Hurricane Harvey were the exceptions. So far, we remain optimistic that the magnitude of Hurricane Laura will not reach those levels.
Before signing off for today, I want to encourage everyone to play it safe and to not take any unnecessary risks.
