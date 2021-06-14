Let’s start with the definition of unpredictable, which is, “not being able to be predicted” — much like the weather here in Texas.
We all know it’ll be hot on the coast during the summer. How about the winds? This morning winds were from the west/northwest. Not what I was expecting. The old cliche, if you don’t like the weather in Texas, just wait, it will change.
So Monday morning I had one of my learning trips and met David Taylor at the ramp in Jamaica Beach. He has a house here, but within the past year, he purchased a boat. He wanted to be shown how to run the entire bay.
We started off on the north shoreline and promptly ran into working birds. We caught numerous specks then decided to make our loop around the bay. We went to Meacom’s Cut and ran into more birds. Then made our rounds along the south shoreline and water was off color. We ended up by Alligator Head and found more birds. An extremely pleasant day fishing with this gentleman.
Katie Monson sent me a report Monday. On Saturday, her daughter Ruby Monson fished with her dad, Mee-Maw (grandma) and Pop-Pop (grandpa) at San Luis Pass. Ruby caught a large gafftop, her first big fish. Her mother did note her family is extremely proud of her. Congratulations, young lady, this is just a start. Get those youngsters involved in fishing.
John Taylor reported good snapper fishing Sunday. He keeps his boat at Waterman’s Harbor located in Dickinson Bayou. I know he ran out of Galveston but no mention of how far offshore.
There has been talk of a tropical system pulling north into the Gulf later this week. I suggest you stay informed by reading the National Hurricane Center’s updates. Also please keep sending in reports. I will do my due diligence to get them in print, even your pictures, which go in the Weekend Edition on Saturday. Thank you all for the support.
