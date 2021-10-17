It was just a picture-perfect Sunday — a little breezy on the open waters of Galveston Bay.
What about that air temperature? No complaint on my end. Just think what the island would be like if we had this weather year round. We couldn't afford to live here. Enjoy the next few days.
Let me catch up on a report from Capt. ShannonLaBauve from Friday. He ran a group of anglers offshore from Galveston on the first day of the extended snapper season. Running 30-plus miles out and fishing over wrecks, they found the fish, landing limits of big snapper. LaBauve reported moderate seas, with only a light current.
Capt. ErikRenteria ended up fishing Saturday, after cancelling his regular scheduled trip because of the forecasted winds. The Spawgrass Tournament out of Topwater Grill in San Leon needed a last minute fill-in boat. He agreed to run the anglers not expecting much action.
Although it was a grind, they ended up taking third place overall. One of the anglers fishing with him took home the Big Trout Pot by landing a 27-inch fish. The trout was released. Renteria fished the protected waters by April Fool Point.
AndiKilgore at the North Jetty Bait Camp reported good catches over the weekend. Reds, both keeper and bulls, were landed, along with flounders and black tip sharks by anglers fishing from the jetty.
Flounder catches should continue to improve with the cooler weather. The bait camp has been holding live finger mullet and fresh squid. They also have some frozen shrimp and shad. The camp is closed Monday through Wednesday.
The 61st Street Fishing Pier reported Sunday that the bull reds are feeding at night. Daytime action is mostly gafftop, but some black tip sharks have been landed.
There are some changes in the leader board for the Redfish Rodeo Tournament. GabrielVasquez is still in first place with a 41.75-inch red. Second place belongs to LincolnRamos, with a 41-inch fish. ChristianCerros is in third place with a 40.25-inch red. There is still two weeks left before the tournament ends.
I have not seen any results on the Fishstix's flounder tournament. If any reader knows the results, please email them to reel.report@galvnews.com.
Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.
