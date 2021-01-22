The best description of Friday’s fishing is “Soupy.”

While wind was not an issue for a change, foggy and damp conditions emerged. That did not stop the fish from biting, however. West Bay was the place where most of the action took place.

Willie Strong battled limited visibility to fish Greens Lake early Friday where he caught a limit of slot reds using mullet imitation baits. The lure of choice for him was a chrome Super Spook Jr.

The action took place about a half mile from the entrance from the Intracoastal Waterway.

Doug Masterson found trout on the incoming tide just inside the causeway bridge close to the old Wagon Bridge pilings. Masterson and his son David fished close to noon using live shrimp under popping corks and landed six specks to 17 inches in length.

Paul Fisher‘s report from last weekend was overlooked when submitted last Wednesday.

Fisher wrote: “Last Saturday and Sunday we limited out on 18 to 24-inch trout in about 3 hours, 4 fishermen. West Bay, deep holes on plastics. Changed colors multiple times until the right one worked steadily.”

Reports from the Galveston Yacht Basin indicated fair numbers of pan fish coming from the Jetties and around Fort Travis on Bolivar Peninsula. One angler at the basin’s cleaning table showed a cell phone picture of a 35-inch black drum he caught just inside the North Jetty Boat Cut on Friday morning. Black drum over 30 inches cannot be retained.

Sunday could be a good day to hit the water. This time of year it is especially a good idea to watch the forecasts closely before venturing out.

Capt. Joe Kent is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.

