Calmer conditions have settled in on the upper Texas Coast and particularly around Galveston.
Unless the cool temperatures on the water bother you, there is some good fishing taking place.
Saturday, we had our first offshore report in a while, and it sounded like a lot of action is available around the “rigs.”
Ernest Morhausen and two friends ventured approximately 20 miles south of the jetties where they found fish around each of the wells and platforms they fished. Using a variety of natural baits including squid and Spanish sardines, they caught 35 Gulf trout to 15 inches in length, 19 spade fish, two blue fish and a variety of snapper including red snapper that were released.
Morhausen said that they enjoyed catching a number of large red snapper but found it frustrating to have to release them. Mangroves and lane snapper accounted for the other species of snapper and the lanes were too small to retain.
Johnny Dickson and his son Joe fished by the concrete ship Selma on Saturday and caught two reds, one slot that was retained and a rat red that was released. Several whiting and sand trout rounded out their catch and dead shrimp was the bait.
Action around the lights at Cold Pass was good Friday night. Steve Shaduck landed a limit of specks to 17 inches while fishing around his portable green light.
The early part of this week looks promising for fishing, as good conditions are forecast to continue.
