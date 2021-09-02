Let the Labor Day weekend madness begin. When I was in grade school, this holiday symbolized the end of summer.
Most television sets would be tuned to the Jerry Lewis MDA Labor Day Telethon. I'm sure some of you all may remember that; if not, use Google.
Now, the holiday has turned into more of a party atmosphere than spending time with family. Although, some families will be on the water, taking advantage of the nice weather and conditions. If Thursday was any indication, it's going to be crowded.
I received a report from Capt. Sammy Orlando late Wednesday. He ran a party of two brothers, who were going to experience wade fishing for the first time. A stop at San Luis Pass early yielded nothing. The water was dirty, no tidal movement and no presence of baitfish.
They then ventured to a flat nearby that produced nothing but gafftop and ladyfish. Orlando left the area and headed east toward the causeway where he found some trout green water. Before a storm chased them off the bay, the brothers landed four reds and eight trout. It was a good day after a slow start.
61st Street Fishing Pier reported good action overnight Wednesday INTO Thursday for bull reds. The pier staff also noted an unusual amount of stone crabs were caught during the night. As a reminder, you're only allowed to remove one legal-sized claw. It must be 2.5 inches in length. Check the regulations if you need more clarity.
Eagle Point Fishing Camp reported decent catches of trout Thursday in the deeper water by the ship channel. Most people are fishing the gas wells. If you happen to land on a well holding fish, the action can be fast. Live shrimp fished underneath popping corks is best.
Water conditions are good with little wind. Some pop-up thunderstorms in the area caused winds to come up briefly. It then settled back down. Bait supplies are good with plenty of live shrimp heading into the holiday weekend.
This weekend, please have a little patience with other boaters. Anglers have no need to get angry. Keep aware of the other boats, and don't assume they see you. Stay safe and wear that kill switch.
