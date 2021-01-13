Another strong cold front is upon us, again bringing miserable conditions for outdoor activities but not freezing weather around Galveston.
While no fishing reports were received Wednesday, we did have a note from Buddy Larson, who asked if a cold winter had any effects on summer fishing. Larson had heard that summer fishing following a really prolonged cold winter was better than normal.
I have never heard anything positive about fishing in the aftermath of a cold winter. I do, however, have a couple of theories on that topic.
If the winter is bitter with hard fish-killing freezes, there will be an overlap into summer as trout populations would have decreased. This would be true for inshore fishing. Offshore, however, there should be no effects one way or another.
While trout and other fish survive cold winters, most likely there will be an effect on the size of fish, especially trout. During periods of really cold weather, trout will not have the food sources as widely available as during warm winters. Less food will result in less weight.
So far this year, I do not see any of those effects from the cold snaps we have had lately. Unless we have a huge change in our weather pattern this winter, we should roll along just fine.
On the fishing scene, there was not much taking place Wednesday, although conditions were inviting for anglers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.