A strong northeast wind prevailed on Friday and, when the wind out of that direction is sustained with gusty velocities, it usually indicates a disturbance in the Gulf. That is the case today, as there is a tropical system in the lower western Gulf of Mexico.
The system is forecast to strengthen and start further affecting conditions here in Galveston.
Higher water levels can be anticipated and boaters should start taking precautions right away.
My experience with systems forming in the Gulf is that they rarely develop into major hurricanes before landfall. However, they do create turbulent seas, very high tides and flooding.
This system is south of us, which is considered the wet side and will give us higher tides, storm surges and flooding if it develops.
While the most recent hurricane to hit the Gulf coast, Sally, caused high water levels, we escaped the worst of the storm since it hit in the northeast Gulf, on the dry side of our area.
About the only fishing action that should be worthwhile for the next several days is wade fishing in the surf for bull reds.
The larger reds love turbulent water in the surf and are attracted there for spawning.
If you plan to go after the big reds, the safest places to fish are the beachfront fishing piers and if not too rough, the beachfront rock groins.
Keep in mind that reds over 28 inches in length are basically catch and release, with the exception of one that may be retained, with a red drum tag properly attached.
This has been an unusually active year for tropical systems, which was the early prediction of the National Hurricane Center.
