The water around Eagle Point looked like dirty dishwater on Wednesday. Again the winds blew northeast upwards to 18 mph. I had a late cancellation and met up with Capt. Juan and his wife, Addie. We decided to see if any fish would bite and ended up catching a few reds and one trout. All but one came on live shrimp.
Orlando Valdivia and his son Juanito fished the end of the seawall on Wednesday. They landed 20 specks from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Most of the fish were 12 to 15 inches, but they did manage to retain three fish to around 20 inches. All were caught on spoons and Hot Rods made by the Borboleta lure company.
So, I didn’t see the surf clearly when I left in the wee hours, but it did look good as I passed the 91st Fishing Pier. I bet they caught them early this morning in the surf. This afternoon water had a distinct mud line and was choppy — some might even call it rough.
Looks like the surf action may be put on hold for a few days. Seems we will be on the good side of this tropical system. Do not let your guard down too soon, though. We all know these storms have a mind of their own. Use this as practice time and check to see if you're ready should a storm head our way.
(0) comments
