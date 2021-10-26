If you’ve enjoyed the past few days, just wait, a change is on the way. The past days have felt more like early summer than fall. Sure, we’ve had a few fall-like mornings but just a tease.
Maybe this cold front will drop the temperature enough that it might last a few days. One thing is for certain, the tides will drop out. Instead of being 2 feet above normal, we could easily see 2 to 3 feet below normal.
Now, let’s get to some fishing updates.
Chris Williams and Major Coles launched Sunday from the Texas City Dike. Tides were over the dock at the ramp. They decided to head over toward the south shoreline of East Galveston Bay.
Venturing into the marshes, they ended up catching some keeper reds, speckled trout, black drum and one nice flounder, over 22 inches in length. Many undersized fish were caught and released. They fished with live shrimp under popping corks.
Greg Hagerud and his son Greg Jr. had plans to fish the beachfront Sunday. Because of the winds and rough conditions, that plan was scratched and they headed instead to the Galveston harbor.
It was the right move.
Hagerud and his son caught speckled trout, sand trout and one Gulf trout that was 17 inches. The highlight of the day was the dozen redfish they landed. They kept three for Tuesday’s dinner, which will be grilled as they watch the World Series with some friends.
Capt. Juan Cruz and old friend Al Aquirre left Monday from Eagle Point Fishing Camp and ventured out to the Exxon A-lease gas wells. They were trying to catch some speckled trout but instead landed on a mess of black drum. Bull reds were in the area, and the anglers caught and released three of them. All of the fish came off live shrimp fished on the bottom.
Big thunderstorms are in the forecast for Wednesday. Don’t get caught out in the open bay if you decide to fish. I’ll give an update in Wednesday’s Reel Report on the 61st Street Fishing Pier redfish tournament and the upcoming flounder fishery closure.
Please send in those reports. Also, if you have any specific questions about Galveston Bay and fishing, I’ll try to answer them.
Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.