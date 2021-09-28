Here we go, the start of some stormy days along the coast. This rainfall shouldn’t hurt our bay waters as long as there’s not an accumulated amount above the watershed. As promised, let me catch up with some reports from this past weekend.
Gus Alvarez was back out in Christmas Bay this past weekend. Utilizing his kayak, he fished the drains that connect to Cold Pass. Alvarez noted the reds and flounder were stacked in these areas. He caught and released numerous keeper and throwback reds along the marsh grass shorelines.
Flounder were at the mouths of the drains over a mud bottom. The outgoing tide was the best bite. Other anglers fishing in kayaks did well, throwing live shrimp.
Greg Hagerud and his son Greg Jr. fished their favorite dock in the Galveston Channel over the weekend. Saturday’s action consisted of redfish, speckled trout, flounder, sheepshead, sand trout and ribbonfish.
They went back to the same spot Sunday. Why not? You don’t leave fish to go find fish.
“We caught sand trout till our arms hurt,” the elder Hagerud said.
Greg Jr. also caught his first Texas Slam that day along with his first sheepshead. During this two-day outing, they ran into the game wardens from “Lone Star Law.” Needless to say, Greg Jr. was pretty excited about the encounter. It sounded like a great weekend of making memories.
Capt. Juan Cruz has been on a drum roll for the past couple of days while fishing out of Eagle Point Fishing Camp. Cruz and Gilbert Mendoza landed five trout and nine black drum in the Exxon A-lease gas wells Sunday. They went back Monday, along with three others, and had full limits of black drum and one trout. They again fished the wells. All of the fish were caught on the bottom using live shrimp.
There only have been two hurricanes that have made landfall on the Texas coast in October. One, a no-name storm in 1912, the other Hurricane Jerry in 1989. So statistics are in our favor. There’s plenty of activity in the Atlantic. Praying they all are “fish” storms.
Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.
