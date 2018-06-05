LEAGUE CITY
Just four days earlier, Braydon Fisher had his name called at Clear Falls’ graduation ceremony; on Tuesday, his name got a much different kind of call.
The Knights’ ace pitcher Fisher was selected in the fourth round of the MLB Draft on Tuesday by the Los Angeles Dodgers with the 134th overall pick.
Fisher said he was at home watching the draft with his parents when he got a call from his advisor.
“He said, ‘Pick 134, watch for it, the Dodgers,’” Fisher said. “I was sitting on the couch waiting on pick 134, and he said that around pick 129, so it was a little bit of a wait. Every pick, my anxiety got higher and my heart was racing, and then when they finally called my name, me and my parents jumped off the couch and went crazy.
“It was excitement, definitely a sense of relief,” Fisher added. “I don’t usually get stressed, but the last two days have been super stressful for me. I just felt so relieved and happy.”
Fisher had been committed to Lamar University, but after the Dodgers opted to spend a high draft pick on him, Fisher said he has decided to begin his professional baseball journey immediately.
“The Dodgers are a great organization, they have a great minor league system,” Fisher said. “I was very happy with the Dodgers. … This is definitely a lifelong dream, but it’s just a step toward the ultimate dream, which is playing in the Major League, playing on TV and playing with the big boys.”
In his senior season at Clear Falls, the right-hander Fisher was a strikeout machine, ringing up 110 batters in 73.2 innings pitched. Fisher compiled an 11-2 record as a starter with a 1.43 earned runs average. Fisher was just as impressive as a batter, with a .393 average, 37 runs batted in and seven home runs in 112 at-bats.
Now, as a professional baseball career looms, Fisher reflected on the support system that helped him reach this milestone.
“I want to thank my parents for all the money and the time and sweat and tears they’ve put in for me,” Fisher said. “I want to thank my friends for always keeping me humble and allowing me to have fun with the game and take the stress away from it. And, I want to thank my coaches for teaching me everything that they know and helping me become who I am today, whether it’s on the field or as a person.”
MLB.com’s scouting report on Fisher, who won’t even turn 18 until July 26, had high praise, calling him the best athlete in this year’s crop of Texas high school pitchers.
“Fisher’s fastball has added significant velocity in the last year and now sits in the low 90s while topping out at 96 mph with some run and sink,” the report states. “Considering that his arm is so quick and clean and he has the room to add plenty of strength to his 6-foot-4 frame, he could work in the mid-90s once he’s a finished product.”
Another prospect with Galveston County ties also was selected on the second day of the MLB Draft on Tuesday. Texas Tech junior right-handed pitcher Ryan Shetter, a 2015 Friendswood alum, was taken in the ninth round by the Atlanta Braves with the 262nd pick.
The MLB Draft began Monday with rounds 1 and 2, and will conclude Wednesday with rounds 11-40.
