The surf and offshore waters of the Gulf of Mexico shaped up Saturday and provided some good action to anglers fishing those waters.
Gary Taylor was one of the anglers taking advantage of the flat surf at Terramar Beach Saturday morning. Using cut shad and mullet for bait, he landed three bull reds and a 4-foot black tip shark.
Taylor said that anglers wade fishing near him were catching reds and whiting.
Jim Foster and Stan Teller fished East Beach near the South Jetty and landed five reds, three bulls and a rat red, all released, and a 24-inch slot red that went into the fish box for Saturday evening's supper.
Live shrimp was the bait.
On the offshore scene, Avis Matulchek and two friends from Katy made it to the East Rigs where they were greeted by numerous sharks and spade fish. After two hours of battling sharks, a switch was made to ultra light tackle and spade fish were the target.
Matulchek said that while all of the fish caught were released, it was fun to get into all of the action.
Another offshore report came from Brandon Busch who, along with his brother-in-law Ed Bowen, fished near the old Buccaneer Field and landed an undersized ling along with three blue fish, several large red snapper and a sharp nose shark. All of the fish were released except for the shark.
A cool front is on its way and should cross the upper Texas Coast early this week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.