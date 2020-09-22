While there will be remnants of Tropical Storm Beta hanging around for a day or so, conditions are set to improve considerably by this weekend.
Actually cooler and more pleasant weather is in the forecast, and how the fish will react to all of this remains to be seen.
Our first cool front of the season is past due. However, it appears that will change with the upcoming frontal system.
Typically following storms like Beta, the bays will be fresh for a number of days. Considering all of the rain in northern Galveston County and the swollen creeks and bayous feeding into Galveston Bay, this can be expected.
First and foremost we need to have the water levels around Galveston recede, as storm tide flooding was the big problem here more so than rain. A north wind should accelerate the drop and, I hope, by this weekend anglers will be back on the water in good numbers.
John Rogers sent a note asking where the best fishing will take place once Beta is gone. That is a question that is quite difficult to answer with any accuracy.
Most likely the fresh water flooding will drive fish, especially trout, farther toward the coastal outlets into the Gulf. Parts of East and West bays are known to hold water with good salinity levels following floods. There is no reason that should not be the case once conditions settle.
Fortunately, red fish are not as sensitive to salinity levels as trout and other fish. Reds should still be around, and as a reader mentioned earlier this week, the action should get hot and heavy as the water improves.
The best sources for what is taking place on the fishing scene are your reports, so keep them coming.
