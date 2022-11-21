GALVESTON
The sixth annual “Toys for a Claus” Mixed Doubles Tennis Tournament will be held Saturday at Menard Park's Scoggins-Stiglich Tennis Courts, starting at 9 a.m.
In-person registration for the double-elimination tournament begins at 8:30 a.m.
“This is a great event to kick off the holidays,” tournament director Mitchell Moreno said. “This is an exciting reminder of my Eagle Scott project from 2016.”
Following several physical improvements he made to the tennis facility, with the help of community volunteers and the City of Galveston Parks and Recreation Department staff, strongly spearheaded by its director Barbara Sanderson, Moreno decided to introduce the new-look complex with a tournament.
Then when Tropical Storm Harvey invaded the county in 2017, most notably causing considerable damage to the Dickinson area, Moreno wanted to continue the Christmas-time tradition with a charity event benefiting the locals' children with a toy drive.
That first year, the toys were delivered to a church in Dickinson to pass out to its parish families.
Since then, the toys have been donated to the Ronald McDonald House of Galveston in loving memory of Moreno's late aunt, Susan Antonelli, who was a big supporter of the House for as long as he could remember.
“This toy drive is to honor the commitment my aunt made to the Ronald McDonald House,” Moreno said. “Giving back to a cause that brought her joy is my way of giving back not only to her but to the community.”
The entry fee is a toy of any size — wrapped or unwrapped — per player. Tennis enthusiasts of all playing ability levels are invited to participate.
Last year, despite cold-weather conditions, the tournament attracted 15 teams, with Galveston's Hee Young Kim doubling up with Houston's Sebastian Delgado to beat Galveston's Victoria Rutherford/Jeff Dubrow in the final, 8-5.
Placing third was Houston's Hailey Maldonado/Lael Martinez, with Moreno and Houston's Megan Rodriguez claiming the consolation championship.
The tournament eventually raised more than 60 toys.
This year, first-, second- and third-place, along with first-place consolation, Santa Claus trophies will be awarded.
If there is inclement weather, make-up dates will be Dec. 10 and Dec. 17.
“Bringing the tennis community together and donating toys to the Ronald McDonald House of Galveston is a fun and heartwarming experience,” Moreno said.
For more information, contact Moreno at 713-417-8062.
