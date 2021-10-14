This weather pattern is getting old. Thankfully, it’s coming to an end.
Friday’s forecast calls for winds from the south/southwest, around 10 knots or less. There’s still a slight chance of rain early. Later in the afternoon, rain and thunderstorm chances increase as the cold front moves closer to our area.
This week has been tough with the exception of Monday.
Capt. Mike Cacciotti reported in late Wednesday. He said the redfish have been “on fire” at the Galveston jetties. Spanish mackerel and a few trout also are showing along the jetties for those anglers throwing live shrimp. A few flounder catches have come from the Texas City Dike. This weekend’s front should make fishing much better once the winds settle.
Capt. Erik Renteria on Thursday reported slower action in West Galveston Bay this past week. Best catches have come from those anglers throwing live croakers or artificial lures. The fish are still over shell in water depths of 3 feet to 6 feet. A recent customer of Renteria’s this past week landed a 28-inch trout. There was no mention of what bait was used. That’s a nice fish, especially for what I’ve seen being caught lately.
61st Street Fishing Pier reported Thursday that the bull reds have shown back up overnight Wednesday. In fact, there’s a new leader in their Redfish Rodeo Tournament. Gabriel Vasquez landed three bull reds, with the biggest measuring 41 3/4 inches, taking over first place. Otherwise, fishing remains slow during the day. The occasional black tip shark is being landed.
Redfish action on the jetties is good, but that has no correlation to what is going on in Galveston Bay. Bay fishing is different. I bet we’ll see better catches Friday with the decrease in the winds and anglers being able to fish the open bay.
Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.
